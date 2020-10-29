Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Justice Department announces global resolution of investigations with opioid manufacturer

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 5:16pm



WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice recently announced a global resolution of its criminal and civil investigations into the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma LP, and a civil resolution of its civil investigation into individual shareholders from the Sackler family. The resolutions with Purdue are subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court.

"The abuse and diversion of prescription opioids has contributed to a national tragedy of addiction and deaths, in addition to those caused by illicit street opioids," said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. "With criminal guilty p...



