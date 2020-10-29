UPS locates Joe Biden-related documents that Tucker Carlson reported lost

Media Presenter Tucker Carlson has the highest rated cable show with an average of almost 5 million viewers nightly.

October 29, 2020

Delivery giant UPS confirmed Thursday it found a lost trove of documents that Fox News' Tucker Carlson said would provide revelations in the ever-growing scandal involving Joe Biden's son Hunter and his overseas business dealings.

UPS Senior Public Relations Manager Matthew O'Connor told Business Insider on Thursday afternoon that the documents are located and are being sent to Carlson.

"After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return," he said in a statement. "UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right. We work hard to ensure every package is delivered, including essential goods, precious family belongings and critical healthcare."

It came after Glenn Zaccara, UPS's corporate media relations director, confirmed Carlson used the company to ship the materials before they were lost. "The package was reported with missing contents as it moved within our network," Zaccara said before they were located. "UPS is conducting an urgent investigation."

During his Wednesday night broadcast, Carlson said that a UPS employee notified them that their package "was open and empty ... apparently, it had been opened."

"The Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from our shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing," Carlson also remarked. "The documents had disappeared."

On Tuesday night, Carlson interviewed former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, who claimed that the former Democratic vice president could be compromised by the Chinese Communist Party due to Hunter and brother James Biden's business dealings in the country.

Joe Biden has not responded to Bobulinski's allegations. Last week during his debate with President Donald Trump, he said he had "not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life."

Biden's campaign earlier this month said Biden never had a meeting with an executive at a shady Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, while he was the vice president and his son sat on the board of the firm. A report from the New York Post, citing alleged Hunter Biden emails, suggested Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between him, the executive, and Joe Biden.

It's now possible that a special counsel will investigate Joe Biden should he win the presidency.

"You know, I am not a big fan of special counsels, but if Joe Biden wins the presidency, I don't see how you avoid one," Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said. "Otherwise, this is going to be, you know, tucked away, and we will never know what happened. All this evidence is going to be buried."

UPS did not provide further details about the apparent mishap.

