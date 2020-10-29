Burglary suspect caught in the act

Sheriff's deputies in Fallbrook were able to quickly nab a burglary suspect last week when the man whose business was being ransacked called authorities to report he had caught the alleged culprit on video in the middle of the act.

It happened early the morning of Oct. 20.

Dale Birmingham, owner of Supertek Computer Service on West College Street â€“

and, we must note, husband of a Reeder Media advertising executive â€“ woke up

that morning at 5 a.m., as usual, he said.

But as he went about his morning, he got some entirely unusual notifications on his cell phone.

"I'm like, why is my phone...