Congressional races: Issa, Campa Najjar neck-in-neck; Levin, Vargas, Jacobs secure wins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Candidates in four San Diego County congressional districts enjoyed victories or healthy leads today, while the race for the 50th District was neck-and-neck between former Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa was holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with about 52.1% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar's 47.9%. The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

The candidates are seeking to claim the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges...