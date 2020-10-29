County reports 471 new COVID-19 cases as officials warn to avoid crowds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and three additional coronavirus fatalities Friday, Oct. 30, raising the region's total to 56,369 cases and 888 deaths.

One woman and two men died between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28. Their ages ranged from mid-30s to mid-80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 15,013 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.7%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 11,336.

One new community outbreak was confirmed Friday in a restaurant. It brings the total in the past week to 33, above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Of all cases, 3,911 -- or 6.9% -- have required hospitalization. And 905 -- or 1.6% -- of all cases and 23.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said the three most common co-morbidities with COVID-19 in the region were hypertension,

diabetes and heart disease.

The county avoided the state's purple tier, the most restrictive, for yet another week on Tuesday, remaining in the less restrictive ``red'' tier of the state's four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system.

The county's adjusted case rate dropped to 6.5 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the county's unadjusted case rate is 7.4 per 100,000 -- enough to be in the purple tier, which has a floor of 7 per 100,000. However, the high volume of tests the county is able to perform daily allows for an adjustment from the state. This adjustment has kept the county in the red tier for several weeks, saving it from having to shut down nearly all nonessential indoor businesses.

The state data, updated every Tuesday, reflects the previous week's case data to determine where counties stand in the state's four-tiered reopening system.

San Diego County did show modest improvement, dropping 0.4 from last week's unadjusted case rate of 7.8. The testing positivity rate continued an upward trend, rising 0.2% from last week to reach 3.5%, but remains low enough for this metric to remain in the orange tier. If a county reports statistics meeting metrics in a higher tier for two consecutive weeks, it will move into that more restrictive tier for a minimum of three weeks.