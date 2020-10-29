Firefighters quickly snuff out small fire in Bonsall

A small fire was quickly contained by firefighters Thursday, Oct. 29 in the area of Vista Del Mar and Dentro De Lomas roads in Bonsall.

North County Fire Protection District Captain John Choi said that a small fire that broke out Thursday, Oct. 29 in Bonsall was quickly contained by firefighters and crews were mopping up as of 10:30 a.m.

Cpt. Choi said the fire burned an 80-foot by 100-foot section of a construction erosion control site in the area of Vista Del Mar and Dentro De Lomas Road.

"The fire burned all the way up to a channeling fence," Cpt. Choi said. "Crews were able to stop the rate of spread.

"CalFire Oceanside, North County Fire, and Vista participated in the full extinguishment of this fire. We've reduced t...