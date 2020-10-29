Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Firefighters quickly snuff out small fire in Bonsall

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:46am

North County Fire Protection District

A small fire was quickly contained by firefighters Thursday, Oct. 29 in the area of Vista Del Mar and Dentro De Lomas roads in Bonsall.

North County Fire Protection District Captain John Choi said that a small fire that broke out Thursday, Oct. 29 in Bonsall was quickly contained by firefighters and crews were mopping up as of 10:30 a.m.

Cpt. Choi said the fire burned an 80-foot by 100-foot section of a construction erosion control site in the area of Vista Del Mar and Dentro De Lomas Road.

"The fire burned all the way up to a channeling fence," Cpt. Choi said. "Crews were able to stop the rate of spread.

"CalFire Oceanside, North County Fire, and Vista participated in the full extinguishment of this fire. We've reduced t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:17