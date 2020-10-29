Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD receives highest award for financial reporting

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 1:45pm

award

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of America and Canada.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

"We are honored by this recognition," Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said. "Our board and management team take very seriously our commitment to provide our rat...



