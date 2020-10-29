Hemet City Council elections: Meyer leads in District 1, Lilenthal slightly ahead in District 3, Males up in District 4

Hemet voters turned out in record numbers Nov. 3 to cast their votes for 3 open district seats on the Hemet City Council.

Early returns posted from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ office showed the vote leader in the city’s District 1 race at 9 p.m. is the incumbent Karlee Meyer with a total of 629 early votes with 23% of the vote counted. Candidate Kenneth Prado, a local businessman gained 413 votes: Deni Antionett Mazingo with 378 votes and Norman Kyriss a local Realtor with 321 votes.

Initial voting saw Malcom Lilenthal running in Hemet’s District 3 with 1,255 votes followed by the incumbent Michael Perciful with 1,207 votes cast.

Voters in District 4 with 33% of the vote counted at 9 p.m. showed candidate Miguel Madrid with 1,138 votes with Joe Males ahead with 1,946 votes. Candidate Shinde V. Mishwajit brought in 384 votes The District 4 seat was left vacant by former councilwoman and previous mayor Bonnie Wright in August who moved from the city.

Russ Brown remains as the city 2020 mayor along with Councilwoman Linda Krupa who will continue to serve for the next two years. The new 2021 council will be choosing its mayor after December 31.

It is far too early to predict the winners of the Hemet City Council race.

Updated results will follow as the votes continue to be counted for the Hemet City Council race.