Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Homicide detectives investigating death of teenager in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/31/2020 at 11:27am

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old boy in Fallbrook, authorities said Saturday, Oct. 31.

Deputies responded to the 440 block of Ammunition Road at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to help the North County Fire Department with an injured boy, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they found Nicolas Ramirez suffering from an unknown traumatic injury,'' Boudreau said. "Ramirez was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.''

The sheriff's homicide unit responded and is investigating the incident, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/31/2020 13:15