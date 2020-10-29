Kennedy has early lead in race for NCFPD District 1 seat

David Kennedy is leading in the race to fill the District 1 seat on the North County Fire Protection District's Board of Directors. Village News/Courtesy photo

Veteran Vista fire captain David Kennedy held a large lead over challenger Lee J. De Meo in the race to represent District 1 on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Kennedy had garnered 89.9% of the vote in the district, outdistancing De Meo by a total of 1,370 votes to 154.

If he maintains his lead, Kennedy will join unopposed candidates Jeff Egkan in District 4 and Cindy Acosta in District 5 on the board of directors that saw the retirement of Ruth Harris, Bob Hoffman, and Fred Luevano.

