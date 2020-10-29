Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Kennedy on his way to securing NCFPD District 1 seat

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 9:27am

Veteran Vista fire captain David Kennedy held a large lead over challenger Lee J. De Meo in the race to represent District 1 on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Kennedy had garnered 90.13% of the vote in the district, outdistancing De Meo by a total of 1,637 votes to 180.

San Diego County reported that 370,000 ballots had yet to be processed throughout the county.

It is likely that Kennedy will join unopposed candidates Jeff Egkan in District 4 and Cindy Acosta in District 5 on the board of directors that saw the retirement of Ruth Harris, Bob Hoffman, and Fred Luevano.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]

 

