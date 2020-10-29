Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man arrested in fatal Valley Center shooting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2020 at 3:39pm



VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of his domestic partner, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies responded at 12:40 a.m. Sunday to the 25000 block of Duro Road to investigate a possible shooting at the residence, said Lt. Chad Boudreau. Deputies found Mayra Meraz suffering from a traumatic injury.

Paramedics rushed Meraz to Palomar Hospital, where she died of her injuries, Boudreau said.

The suspect, Anthony Darrell Chaloux, 42, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Chaloux and Maraz were in a domestic relationship and have two children together, the lieutenant said.

Chaloux is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/01/2020 18:10