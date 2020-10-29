Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Measure M behind in Menifee, Zimmerman leading in mayor race, Sobek, Karwin ahead in city council elections

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 2:13am



Menifee voters appear poised to reject a ballot measure that would revoke a sales tax increase that was voted into place in 2016.

Measure M, repealing Measure DD, was failing with 13,103 ‘no’ votes and 7,508 ‘yes’ votes, and with about 78% of the vote tallied, as of 1 a.m.

Three candidates are vying for the Menifee mayor’s seat, and four more are competing for two Menifee City Council seats.

Incumbent Menifee Mayor Bill Zimmerman, who was appointed to his position after the death of former mayor Neil Winter in 2018, is hoping to be elected to a full four-year term.

Keith Davis, a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

