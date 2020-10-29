Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lexington Howe 

Murrieta City Council elections: DeForest ahead in District 3, Stone leading in District 4

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 1:35am

It's Election Day: four candidates are competing for the two open seats on Murrieta's City Council.

The four candidates - Steve Brown and Lisa DeForest for City Council District 3, and David Kolk and Lori Stone for District 4 - qualified in late July and early August of this year to run for Murrieta City Council's two open seats.

With about 57% of the vote in as of 12:30 a.m., DeForest was leading Brown in District 3, 3,816 votes to 1,073, with more than 40% of the vote counted.

In District 4, Stone was ahead of Kolk, 3,259 votes to 1,611, as of 12:30 a.m. with about two-thirds of the vo...



