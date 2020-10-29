Murrieta City Council elections: Early returns show DeForest ahead in District 3, Stone leading in District 4

It's Election Day: four candidates are competing for the two open seats on Murrieta's City Council.

The four candidates - Steve Brown and Lisa DeForest for City Council District 3, and David Kolk and Lori Stone for District 4 - qualified in late July and early August of this year to run for Murrieta City Council's two open seats.

With Riverside County beginning to release early returns at about 8:45 p.m., DeForest was leading Brown in District 3, 3,709 votes to 1,034, with more than 40% of the vote counted.

In District 4, Stone was ahead of Kolk, 3,194 votes to 1,595, as of 8:45 p.m. with about 39% of the vote counted.

City council members in Murrieta serve four-year overlapping terms. On Nov. 6, 2018, the city first began transitioning to the district-based election format by electing three members currently still serving their terms: Jonathan Ingram for district one, Christi White for district two, and Scott Vinton for district five, who is also mayor pro tem.

Mayor Gene Wunderlich, who isn't running in 2020, will leave open the District 3 seat. Wunderlich was appointed as mayor by a surprise 3-2 council vote at the Dec. 17 council meeting in 2019.

Councilman Kelly Seyarto is running for the 67th Assembly District seat, leaving Murrieta's District 4 seat open.

Polls, which remained open for in-person voting or ballot drop off, closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

According to city staff, the city currently has 54,000 registered voters. Due to changes to the election because of COVID-19, mail-in ballots may cause a delay in counts. Many have been pushing mail-in ballots over in-person to keep down the spread.

According to city staff, a normal election year might see results the next morning; it will depend on how many mail-in ballots are received today, and signatures have to be verified before the ballots can be counted.

While the results may still come in tomorrow morning, Nov. 4, it may be a day or two before final results are announced.

