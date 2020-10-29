Nearly 940,000 ballots already received by SD County Registrar Of Voters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly half of San Diego County's 1.95 million voters have cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election, the Registrar of Voters reported Thursday, Oct. 29, more than double the number received by this point in 2016.

More than 937,000 ballots had been received as of Thursday, according to the registrar's office. At this point in the 2016 presidential election, the registrar had received 409,702 ballots.

Mail-in ballots were sent to all registered voters in the county on Oct. 5, even those who had not requested one.

Ballots received by the registrar's office this week should be processed in time for the first release of election night results to be posted shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can return their marked ballot in the pre-paid postage envelope to any U.S. Postal Service office or collection box. The Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa is open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for those preferring to vote in person.

Voters additionally have the option to drop off their ballot at one of 126 drop-off locations around the county.

An in-person voting location tool can be found on the county's voting website, SDvote.com.