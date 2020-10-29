Pedestrian struck, killed by car on South Mission Road early Sunday

FALLBROOK - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car just after midnight Sunday, Nov. 1, in Fallbrook.

The deadly crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. on South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe, a 53-year-old Fallbrook man was crossing South Mission from the east side of the roadway when he ran into the path of a northbound Toyota Camry driven by a 58-year-old man, also from Fallbrook.

The Camry struck the pedestrian, who was then taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Latulippe said.

The driver of the Camry was uninjured and was determined not to be impaired at the time of the crash, according to Latilippe.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the toxicology of the pedestrian, the CHP officer said.