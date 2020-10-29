Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on South Mission Road early Sunday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/2/2020 at 11:48am



FALLBROOK - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car just after midnight Sunday, Nov. 1, in Fallbrook.

The deadly crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. on South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe, a 53-year-old Fallbrook man was crossing South Mission from the east side of the roadway when he ran into the path of a northbound Toyota Camry driven by a 58-year-old man, also from Fallbrook.

The Camry struck the pedestrian, who was then taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Latulippe said.

The driver of the Camry was uninjured and was determined not to be impaired at the time of the crash, according to Latilippe.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the toxicology of the pedestrian, the CHP officer said.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/02/2020 12:16