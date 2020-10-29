San Jacinto City Council elections: Ayala, Ruiz, Hawkins ahead

Five candidates are vying for three seats on the San Jacinto City Council this year.

San Jacinto elects its city council members at large, so the seats will go to the top three vote-getters out of that field.

Crystal Ruiz and Russ Utz are incumbents; the third seat is open with Mayor Andrew Koytuk choosing not to seek re-election and instead run for a seat in the 42nd State Assembly District.

With almost 30% votes counted as of 10:30 p.m., newcomer Phil Ayala was leading with 3,043 votes, followed by Ruiz with 2,717 votes and another newcomer, Brian Hawkins, with 2,559 votes. Utz was trailing with 2,035 votes, and another non-incumbent, Cynthia Stroffolino, was in last place with 1,957 votes.

The count is continuing more updates coming as results are posted from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters' office.