San Jacinto elections: Ayala, Ruiz, Hawkins ahead, Measure V passing by nearly 3K votes

Measure V appears likely to pass in San Jacinto, and three candidates for the San Jacinto City Council retained their leads from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Measure V, which will implement a one-cent sales tax increase, had 5,170 'yes' votes and 2,305 'no' votes as of Wednesday morning.

San Jacinto elects its city council members at large, so the seats will go to the top three vote-getters out of that field.

Crystal Ruiz and Russ Utz are incumbents; the third seat is open with Mayor Andrew Koytuk choosing not to seek re-election and instead run for a seat in the 42nd State Assembl...