Sheriff's department investigates 'person down' in Fallbrook, circumstances unclear

FALLBROOK (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is assisting Sunday with the investigation after a person was found unresponsive in Fallbrook, authorities said.

According to Lt. Glen Twyman, in the sheriff's communications center, they were informed of a "person down" at 1465 S. Mission Road by California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m.

CHP logs showed the incident was being investigated as a fatal incident that had shuttered several lanes of traffic, but a dispatcher in the Border Communications Center was unable to confirm whether anyone was pronounced dead.

However, the dispatcher said all lanes had reopened at 1:21 a.m. following a CHP investigation at that address.

The agency's records show they received a report of a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision.