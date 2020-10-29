Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Sheriff's department investigates 'person down' in Fallbrook, circumstances unclear

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2020 at 9:08am



FALLBROOK (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is assisting Sunday with the investigation after a person was found unresponsive in Fallbrook, authorities said.

According to Lt. Glen Twyman, in the sheriff's communications center, they were informed of a "person down" at 1465 S. Mission Road by California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m.

CHP logs showed the incident was being investigated as a fatal incident that had shuttered several lanes of traffic, but a dispatcher in the Border Communications Center was unable to confirm whether anyone was pronounced dead.

However, the dispatcher said all lanes had reopened at 1:21 a.m. following a CHP investigation at that address.

The agency's records show they received a report of a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/01/2020 18:21