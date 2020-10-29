SHERIFF'S lOG Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:14am



Oct. 12 S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance Oct. 14 900 block Buena Capri Violation of court order 40100 block De Luz Rd Stolen vehicle 29900 block Disney Ln Petty theft 2100 block Calle Caralene Vandalism Oct. 15 3600 block Palomar Dr Commercial burglary 800 block Magarian Rd Violation of court order 1100 block Alturas Rd Battery 900 block Alturas Rd Recovered stolen vehicle 3000 block Jicarilla Dr Petty theft 3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphern...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



