SHERIFF'S lOG
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:14am
Oct. 12
S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
Oct. 14
900 block Buena Capri Violation of court order
40100 block De Luz Rd Stolen vehicle
29900 block Disney Ln Petty theft
2100 block Calle Caralene Vandalism
Oct. 15
3600 block Palomar Dr Commercial burglary
800 block Magarian Rd Violation of court order
1100 block Alturas Rd Battery
900 block Alturas Rd Recovered stolen vehicle
3000 block Jicarilla Dr Petty theft
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphern...
