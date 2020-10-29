Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S lOG

 
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:14am



Oct. 12

S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

Oct. 14

900 block Buena Capri Violation of court order

40100 block De Luz Rd Stolen vehicle

29900 block Disney Ln Petty theft

2100 block Calle Caralene Vandalism

Oct. 15

3600 block Palomar Dr Commercial burglary

800 block Magarian Rd Violation of court order

1100 block Alturas Rd Battery

900 block Alturas Rd Recovered stolen vehicle

3000 block Jicarilla Dr Petty theft

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphern...



