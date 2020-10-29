Temecula City Council elections: Early returns show Stewart ahead in District 4, Alexander now leading in District 2

Voters wait in line at the Temecula Community Recreation Center polling location to cast their ballots in-person on the eve of Election Day, Nov. 2. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Six candidates are vying for two open Temecula City Council seats this election day.

In Temecula City Council District 2, where current Councilman Mike Naggar would be running had he not opted to retire this year after two decades in city politics, Alisha Wilkins and Jessica Alexander are competing to take over the seat. One more candidate on the ballot in District 2, Andy Black, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Alexander.

As the first returns were released by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Tuesday night, Alexander was leading Wilkins 1,711 votes to 1,559 votes, with about 33% of the vote counted as of 9:25 p.m. Wilkins had been slightly ahead earlier in the night.

Early returns also showed 476 votes for Andy Black.

District 2 covers some of Temecula's older neighborhoods east of Old Town and south of Rancho California Road, as well as parts of the Paloma del Sol and Vail Ranch/Redhawk areas.

Wilkins, is a business owner, chair of the California governor's Commission on the Status of Women & Girls and a 17-year Temecula resident.

Alexander is also a business owner, as well as a former Marine and former New York police officer.

In City Council District 4, there is a more crowded field of four candidates.

The District 4 seat opened up earlier this year when former Temecula Mayor James Stewart resigned earlier this year over an email that was criticized as racist.

Back in June, Stewart responded to a constituent's email on the subject of police sensitivity training with a message that said in part "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer."

When that email became public, the mayor quickly drew backlash, and while he said the email resulted from a typo made while using speech-to-text software, he ultimately stepped down both as mayor and from his city council seat.

But Stewart, who was first elected in 2016, is on the ballot once again, hoping voters will put him back on the council.

Three other candidates, though, are hoping that won't work out.

Also on the ballot are Mark Gular, Sonia Perez and Adam Ruiz.

Gular is a navy reservist and student.

Perez is a business owner.

Ruiz is also a business owner, and the current vice chair of the Temecula Community Services Commission.

As of 8:45 p.m., Stewart was ahead with 1,427 votes, and about 28% of the vote in.

Early returns were also showing 1,116 votes for Ruiz, 736 for Perez and 565 for Gular.