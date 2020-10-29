Temecula City Council elections: Stewart, Alexander ahead

Voters wait in line at the Temecula Community Recreation Center polling location to cast their ballots in-person on the eve of Election Day, Nov. 2. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Six candidates are vying for two open Temecula City Council seats on Election Day, Nov. 3.

In Temecula City Council District 2, where current Councilman Mike Naggar would be running had he not opted to retire this year after two decades in city politics, Alisha Wilkins and Jessica Alexander are competing to take over the seat. One more candidate on the ballot in District 2, Andy Black, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Alexander.

As of 12:30 a.m., it appears Alexander has pulled ahead of Wilkins with 100% of precincts reporting — Alexander has earned 1,847 votes to Wilkins' 1,648....