Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Temecula City Council elections: Stewart, Alexander ahead

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 1:31am

Voters wait in line at the Temecula Community Recreation Center polling location to cast their ballots in-person on the eve of Election Day, Nov. 2. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Six candidates are vying for two open Temecula City Council seats on Election Day, Nov. 3.

In Temecula City Council District 2, where current Councilman Mike Naggar would be running had he not opted to retire this year after two decades in city politics, Alisha Wilkins and Jessica Alexander are competing to take over the seat. One more candidate on the ballot in District 2, Andy Black, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Alexander.

As of 12:30 a.m., it appears Alexander has pulled ahead of Wilkins with 100% of precincts reporting — Alexander has earned 1,847 votes to Wilkins' 1,648....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/04/2020 07:36