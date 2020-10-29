It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your senator. I know your time is precious‚ so I have just a few important updates for you.

As always‚ if there is any way I can assist you‚ call my office at 619-596-3136 or email me at [email protected]

Legislative update

I'm happy to report that five of my bills were signed into law at the end of September. During this two-year legislative session‚ 12 of my bills have become laws.

My goal has always been to fix problems for the people I represent.

Senate Bill 878 is a great example of this approach. Now that the governor has s...