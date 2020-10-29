Voters approve sales tax measures in San Jacinto, Lake Elsinore, keep existing tax increase in Menifee

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Backers of two ballot measures increasing sales taxes in local cities celebrating victories today in their respective cities, and one measure aimed at repealing a sales tax increase has failed.

In Menifee, voters rejected Measure M. The proposal would have repealed Measure DD, which resulted in a 1% sales tax on all transactions within the city to support public safety.

DD was approved in 2016, and it led to the overall sales tax rate going from 7.75% to 8.75%. A group of residents initiated a petition drive to undo the tax increase, but supporters of the tax said eliminat...