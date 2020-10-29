Waldron holding onto lead in 75th State Assembly race

Kate Schwartz, left, is running for the California State Assembly District 75 seat. Incumbent Marie Waldron, right, is running for reelection to the California State Assembly District 75 seat. Valley News/Courtesy photos

Incumbent 75th District Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, was holding a lead in her reelection bid against behavioral health care provider Karen “Kate'' Schwartz as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

While the race started neck-and-neck, results tallied by Wednesday afternoon showed Waldron holding a 52.6% to 47.4% lead over Schwartz.

Waldron took about 56% of the vote during the March primary, versus Schwartz, who earned nearly 38%.

Waldron, who prior to her election to the seat in 2012, served on the city of Escondido city council for more than a decade and serves as the state Assembly minority leader, a position she has held for the past two years.

Schwartz has been a Behavioral Health Care Provider for the past 35 years and serves on the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board.

The 75th District covers much of northern San Diego County, including Escondido, Fallbrook and San Marcos, and also covers Temecula in Riverside.

