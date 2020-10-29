Waldron holds slim lead in 75th State Assembly race

Kate Schwartz, left, is running for the California State Assembly District 75 seat. Incumbent Marie Waldron, right, is running for reelection to the California State Assembly District 75 seat. Valley News/Courtesy photos

Incumbent Republican Marie Waldron was holding a slim lead after early returns over Democrat Karen "Kate" Schwartz as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the race for the California State Assembly District 75 seat.

Waldron had received 50.9% of the vote and Schwartz 49.1% in the tightly contested race that spans two counties.

The results of the election are not complete or final.

Waldron, who prior to her election to the seat in 2012, served on the City of Escondido city council for more than a decade and serves as the state Assembly minority leader, a position she has held for the past two years.

Schwartz has been a Behavioral Health Care Provider for the past 35 years and serves on the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board.

