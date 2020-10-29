By the time you read this, I will have voted in the 2020 General Election. Likely, many of you will have done the same.

So, how do we feel?

Do we feel confident that the voting decisions we have made up and down the ballot are rooted in our core sensibilities and reinforced by our independent research and careful consideration?

I hope so.

Are we worried that the influence of cable television news network pundits and social media misinformation has preyed upon our deepest, darkest fears to the point where we lost track of our own moral baselines?

I hope not.

Did we vote for local city cou...