Secede from the county?

When the Fallbrook/Bonsall area excels, for example by succeeding in the war against the virus as compared to the county as a whole, it would be nice to see those statistics reported in this, our local newspaper, if nowhere else. Up until and including the Oct. 8 issue, I could always find the number of new cases reported for our two ZIP codes: 92028 and 92003.

However, the last two issues failed to report the local counts that contribute to these very important metrics, which have been dropping steadily since July in our area.

I looked up the total number of cases that have accumulated for...