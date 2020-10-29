The entire public health picture

As we now come upon the seventh month of lockdowns in San Diego County, I see us getting further and further away from our original goal. As I’m writing this, COVID-19 patients make up 5% of current hospitalizations, which is a credit to our public health officials and the people of San Diego. We have done an outstanding job of protecting our most vulnerable. While positive cases may be rising, our hospital capacity remains strong.

However, businesses are still suffering. We still have thousands out of work and San Diego County is estimated to lose $12.4 billion in 2020. This isn’t an...