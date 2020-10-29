Brady, Wilson, Hoagland, Rossi on track to win Rancho Water seats

Brian J. Brady, Bill Wilson, and John E. Hoagland were leading in the race to win full-term seats on the Rancho California Water District's Board of Directors and appointed incumbent John Rossi leads in the short term race.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Brady had earned 12,380 votes, incumbent board president Wilson 8,245, and Hoagland 5,818 to fill the full-term seats.

Candidates Skylar Temple (5,238) and Nathan Price (5,217) were the next closest vote-getters.

Incumbent appointee John Rossi led all vote-getters in the short term race by a wide margin with 10,663 votes. His competitors, Jenna Kofler (6,775), Lou Williams (2,713), and Dallas McLaughlin (2,402) were well off the pace.

Rossi was chosen 5-1 by the board in January to fill the seat previously held by Ben Drake who passed away last November. He beat out five other candidates for the appointed position.

Incumbent director Joseph Kuebler, who was appointed to the board in August out of a candidate pool of eight, was well off the pace to retain his seat in the full-term race with 3,032 votes.

The election is not complete and the results are not final.

For more information on the Rancho California Water District, visit http://www.ranchowater.com.

