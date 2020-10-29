Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and AMY TAXIN
Associated Press 

Evacuation orders lifted for many Californians who fled fire

 
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 12:03pm

AP Photo/Noah Berger

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Oct 29, 2020 9:20 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Californians were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday as calmer winds helped firefighters beat back two wind-driven wildfires that had spurred widespread evacuations.

Roughly 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate Monday after the wildfires broke out in brushy hills above cities in Southern California’s Orange County amid fierce winds and extremely dry weather conditions.

On Wednesday, evacuation orders were lifted for all residents in the city of Irvine about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, which saw more t...



