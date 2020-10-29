Evacuation orders lifted for many Californians who fled fire
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 12:03pm
Oct 29, 2020 9:20 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Californians were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday as calmer winds helped firefighters beat back two wind-driven wildfires that had spurred widespread evacuations.
Roughly 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate Monday after the wildfires broke out in brushy hills above cities in Southern California’s Orange County amid fierce winds and extremely dry weather conditions.
On Wednesday, evacuation orders were lifted for all residents in the city of Irvine about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, which saw more t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)