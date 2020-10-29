Guests fly up and away as they enjoy a Magical Adventure

Hot air balloons rise over Temecula Valley Wine Country, carrying guests to experience unique views of the valley, Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The air was cool, and guests began to make a large circle as they watched what lay before them: a giant balloon sprawled out over a massive blue tarp, getting prepped for its morning flight.

Magical Adventure Balloon Rides, a hot air balloon company that flies in Temecula Wine Country, Palm Desert and Del Mar, was started in 2003 by CEO Denni Barrett.

Along with ballooning, Barrett also flies helicopters and airplanes and captains sailboats.

"Most people are afraid of heights," he said, including himself in that category. "In a balloon, it is very stable and you don't experience any turbule...