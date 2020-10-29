Manos, Magee leading in respective Lake Elsinore city council seats

Jeff Pack

Staff Writer

District 2 city council member Steve Manos and District 5 city council member Bob Magee, were leading in the race to hold onto their respective seats on the Lake Elsinore city council, fending off challenges from two candidates in each district.

As of 9:15 p.m., Manos had a lead of 736 votes, ahead of Michael Carroll with 620 votes and Edwin Castro with 194 votes.

Magee had gathered 859 votes, Jorge Lopez 733, and Robert Kelly 474.

Steve Manos, incumbent Lake Elsinore District 2 city council member, is running for reelection. Valley News/Courtesy photo

Steve Manos, incumbent Lake Elsinore District 2 city council member, is running for reelection. Valley News/Courtesy photo

The results of the election are not official or final.

If Magee, who is the current Mayor Pro-Tem for the city, holds on, it will mean he will be reelected to the post for the fifth time since 2003.

Manos was first elected to the council in 2016 and if he continues his lead throughout the election, it will be his first successful reelection campaign for council.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]