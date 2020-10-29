Manos, Magee likely to retain Lake Elsinore city council seats

District 2 city council member Steve Manos and District 5 city council member Bob Magee, were looking likely to be reelected to their respective seats on the Lake Elsinore city council, fending off challenges from two candidates in each district.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Manos had a lead of 813 votes, ahead of Michael Carroll with 660 votes and Edwin Castro with 206 votes.

Magee had gathered 909 votes, Jorge Lopez 773, and Robert Kelly 528.

Steve Manos, incumbent Lake Elsinore District 2 city council member, is running for reelection. Valley News/Courtesy photo

The Riverside County Registrar reported that 100% of precincts had reported.

The results of the election are not official or final.

If Magee, who is the current Mayor Pro-Tem for the city, holds on, it will mean he will be reelected to the post for the fifth time since 2003.

Manos was first elected to the council in 2016 and if he continues his lead throughout the election, it will be his first successful reelection campaign for council.

