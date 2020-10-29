Rep. Levin wants resident inspector at nuclear plants being decommissioned
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:08am
Democratic Congressman Mike Levin, whose district includes portions of Orange and San Diego counties, Friday, Oct. 23 introduced federal legislation that would require the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep a resident inspector at nuclear power plants being decommissioned until all spent fuel is transferred from spent fuel pools to canisters, his office said.
"While the NRC refused to implement a resident inspector at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station during its spent fuel transfer process, Levin's legislation "builds on the lessons learned by that failure and would ensure that o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)