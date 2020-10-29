Dominant Soul leads most of Twilight Derby

San Luis Rey Training Center colt Dominant Soul led for most of the Grade 2 Twilight Derby stakes race Oct. 18, at Santa Anita Park.

Dominant Soul led for the first three-quarters of a mile in the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-olds on Santa Anita’s turf course before falling to third entering the stretch and finishing last among the nine horses when jockey Edwin Maldonado let the colt relax at the end.

“He ran hard. I wasn’t disappointed in his effort,” trainer Paula Capestro said. “He basically just got outrun. The fractions were three seconds faster than the Del Mar Derby.”

The G...