McGiboney takes world championship in Cowboy Mounted Shooting

Keelyn McGiboney shoots a balloon while riding her horse, Lily, on her way to winning the championship for her class in the CMSA World Championships.

VISTA – A 2020 graduate of Mission Vista High School who attended Bonsall Elementary and Sullivan Middle schools, Keelyn McGiboney is returning from the CMSA World Championships in Amarillo, Texas, Oct. 13-17.

There, she won her class and walked away with a buckle and prize winnings.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting involves shooting balloons with two single-action revolvers using black powder blanks while riding a horse on a variety of courses at top speeds.

In each stage of the match, the rider has to run the course in the fastest time possible, shooting 10 balloons. For each ballon missed she g...