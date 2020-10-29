Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Epoch Times Staff 

Latest Election Results for Orange County

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 8:52am

November 4, 2020

Voters in Orange County, California, have weighed in on the 2020 general election.

Here are some of the latest, partial election results provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

According to the registrar, 72.7 percent of the ballots, or 1,288,161, have been counted so far, including 259,537 vote center ballots and 1,028,673 vote-by-mail ballots. There are 1,771,377 registered voters in the county, with 27.3 percent of the ballots yet to be counted.

The registrar had previously reported that Orange County residents had returned 1,087,572 vote-by-mail ballots by...



