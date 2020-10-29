Latest Election Results for Orange County

November 4, 2020

Voters in Orange County, California, have weighed in on the 2020 general election.

Here are some of the latest, partial election results provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

According to the registrar, 72.7 percent of the ballots, or 1,288,161, have been counted so far, including 259,537 vote center ballots and 1,028,673 vote-by-mail ballots. There are 1,771,377 registered voters in the county, with 27.3 percent of the ballots yet to be counted.

The registrar had previously reported that Orange County residents had returned 1,087,572 vote-by-mail ballots by...