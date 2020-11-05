Emily Holzer, 30, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Tarzana, California. She was born Nov. 24, 1989, in Lawndale, California. In March 1990 Emily and her family moved to Fallbrook, California.

Emily grew up in Fallbrook attending Live Oak Elementary School, Potter Junior High School, and Fallbrook High School. All four high school years, Emily played in the percussion section of the FHS Marching Warriors, an activity she loved. She graduated from FHS in 2007.

Emily earned a bachelor of music degree in piano performance in 2011 at the University of Redlands. She loved her four years at Redlands, fully immersed in music. She joined the university choir and was introduced to playing organ. After Redlands, Emily continued her organ studies at the USC Thornton School of Music in Los Angeles.

She loved playing piano and organ at concerts and church services. She also taught piano to students of all ages. Emily will be greatly missed by her family, friends and students.

Emily is survived by her parents Peter and Cheryl Holzer, grandmother Margaret Holzer, brothers Kevin and Adam Holzer (Addie), sister Rebecca Holzer and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 5-8 p.m. at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine St., Fallbrook. The funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road, Fallbrook. The service will be live streamed via Facebook Live under the FUMC Facebook account.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Road, Fallbrook.