Michael Emeric Mociler

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 2:51pm



On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Michael Emeric Mociler, loving husband and father of two daughters passed away at the age of 74.

Michael passed away in his Fallbrook, California, home with his wife by his side.

Michael was born Oct. 16, 1946, in California to George and Vivian (Lane) Mociler. He grew up in Long Beach, California where he graduated from Robert A. Millikan High School in 1965, later joining the Navy and becoming a Vietnam veteran. After the Navy, he became a woodworking carpenter for 40 years before retiring from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Michael is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leslie Mociler (Fallbrook), and two daughters, Tricia (Jason) Abel, (North Las Vegas, Nevada); Holly (Loren) Thall, (Calabasas, California); five grandchildren, Casey, Austin, Kaitlin, Aiden and Alex; his sister Cheryle (Mociler) Jensen and two nieces, Carri (Loe) Burns and Candance (Loe) Dukes.

“Until we meet again”

We think about you always,

We talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain.

To walk and guide us through our lives,

Until we meet again.

 

