Newcomers to host Zoom meeting Nov. 12

FALLBROOK – Making new friends and exploring local resources and entertainment are key to feeling at home when someone moves to a new area. Newcomers to Fallbrook, De Luz or Bonsall within the past three years can enjoy all these benefits when they join the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Even during these times of social distancing, members of Fallbrook Newcomers club continue to connect, enjoy fun online activities and learn about the area.

At the next Fallbrook Newcomers online social meeting, Thursday, Nov. 12, guest speaker Matt Sherman, owner of Myrtle Creek Vineyards, will inform members about the history and current events happening at the winery, nursery, restaurant and sanctuary, as well as the tastiest wines for Thanksgiving dinner.

Newcomers who wish to learn more or to join this meeting as a guest can email [email protected] to request the Zoom invite. You can also visit the website at http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com to learn more about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.