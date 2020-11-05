Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers to host Zoom meeting Nov. 12

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/5/2020 at 5:26pm



FALLBROOK – Making new friends and exploring local resources and entertainment are key to feeling at home when someone moves to a new area. Newcomers to Fallbrook, De Luz or Bonsall within the past three years can enjoy all these benefits when they join the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Even during these times of social distancing, members of Fallbrook Newcomers club continue to connect, enjoy fun online activities and learn about the area.

At the next Fallbrook Newcomers online social meeting, Thursday, Nov. 12, guest speaker Matt Sherman, owner of Myrtle Creek Vineyards, will inform members about the history and current events happening at the winery, nursery, restaurant and sanctuary, as well as the tastiest wines for Thanksgiving dinner.

Newcomers who wish to learn more or to join this meeting as a guest can email [email protected] to request the Zoom invite. You can also visit the website at http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com to learn more about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/05/2020 18:15