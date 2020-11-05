Photos being accepted for 2021 Greater Fallbrook Area Sourcebook

FALLBROOK – 2021 Sourcebook planning is underway and next year’s magazine is going to celebrate the beauty of the area. The Village News is looking for local people to submit photos representing Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow, and if anyone has photos of outlying areas, the staff will consider those as well.

One of the reasons Village News believes this popular magazine is so well received and treasured each year is the variety of great photos it receives from talented people in the community with a great eye for beauty, both professional and hobby photographers. There’s always something interesting for everyone, and since the community contributes, it’s really a joint effort by many, many people.

Some of the staff’s favorite photos are typically nature and landscape photos, birds, wildlife and of course, colorful flowers. However, this year they would like to have some unique portraits of people of all ages – especially people reaching 100 years old – photos showing business, church, nonprofits, education and, while there may not be very many event photos for the year, maybe residents can show some of the new ways they have adapted.

If a picture strikes the photographer as unique or beautiful, they should go ahead and send it. Maybe it’s an old mailbox surrounded by flowers or an old barn, horses, or children raking beautiful leaves or eating ice cream with grandpa. Let’s make this the best Greater Fallbrook Area Sourcebook ever.

The Village News will again run its photo call as a contest, and the prizes range from local restaurant gift certificates to monetary prizes which will be announced in December.

And last, but not least, they are also looking for interesting stories, contemporary and historic as always. If anyone has any suggestions for stories, they can send the information to [email protected].

Photo submissions should be emailed to [email protected].