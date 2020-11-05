Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Blanket Project displays handmade items at art show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/3/2020 at 2:49pm

Juanita Paredes with blanket

Village News/Courtesy photo

Juanita Paredes holds a blanket that is part of the Art of the Holiday show at the Fallbrook Art Center.

FALLBROOK – Hand knitted and crocheted items from the Fallbrook Blanket Project will be on display and for sale at the Art of the Holiday show at the Fallbrook Art Center from Nov. 7 through Dec. 24. Admission to this exhibition is free.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project will use the profits from sales to cover administrative costs and yarn supplies. Most items the project makes are donated to Fallbrook and North County charities.

For more information, visit http://fallbrookblanketproject.org or contact [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Blanket Project.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020