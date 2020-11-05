Fallbrook Blanket Project displays handmade items at art show

Juanita Paredes holds a blanket that is part of the Art of the Holiday show at the Fallbrook Art Center.

FALLBROOK – Hand knitted and crocheted items from the Fallbrook Blanket Project will be on display and for sale at the Art of the Holiday show at the Fallbrook Art Center from Nov. 7 through Dec. 24. Admission to this exhibition is free.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project will use the profits from sales to cover administrative costs and yarn supplies. Most items the project makes are donated to Fallbrook and North County charities.

For more information, visit http://fallbrookblanketproject.org or contact [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Blanket Project.

