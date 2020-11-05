Estancia Senior Living to provide residents with personalized activity programs

FALLBROOK – Opening in early 2021, Estancia Senior Living is proud to introduce exciting, personalized activity programs as part of their best-in-class services to its residents. A full array of robust social offerings will be available for its future residents to enhance their carefree and independent lifestyle.

The dedicated Life Enrichment Director in conjunction with the Resident Council will plan and develop activity calendars that will be personalized to suit the residents’ passions, culture and personal preferences. Offering residents an active voice in programming, the Resident...