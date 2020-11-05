FPUD rejects bids for granulated activated carbon system

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be repeating the bid process for granular activated carbon treatment system equipment.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Oct. 27 rejected both bids submitted earlier in the month and directed district staff to readvertise the procurement of the treatment equipment for bid. Because FPUD combines the district's November and December board meetings, the next FPUD board meeting will be Dec. 7 and the new bids are expected to be considered at that meeting.

"The board voted unanimously to reject all the bids and rebid the project," said FPUD General Manager Jack Beb...