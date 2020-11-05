Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

Low vision doctor provides care for those on their last hope

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 1:48pm

Dr. Richard Shuldiner with special glasses

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Richard Shuldiner's Low Vision Optometry of Southern California provides low vision care services.

Dr. Richard Shuldiner has seen over 10,000 patients in his lifetime for low vision care.

"I started practicing back in the 1970s in Poughkeepsie, New York," Shuldiner said. "(I) went to a lecture somewhere about low vision and discovered there were no low vision doctors in my area, and I thought that people needed the service so I would learn how to do it."

Shuldiner was trained and found there were few services available to the blind in the area, so he contacted New York Lighthouse and created the upstate New York Lighthouse Low Vision Clinic with them.

"About the year 2000 – because it...



