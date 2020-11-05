RatLite helps vehicle owners eliminate rodents as weather cools down

Richard Morton, inventor of RatLite, works in his North County San Diego shop on his next invention.

SAN DIEGO – It's no secret. When the temperatures cool down at night in North County San Diego, rat and other rodent activity heats up.

Local auto repair shops are reporting that rats are looking for warmth and shelter in cars and trucks and damaging interiors and engine wires, requiring costly repairs. Similar reports are coming in about rats getting into storage areas of RVs and even the heater enclosures of spas/pools.

RatLite LLC, a North County San Diego-based startup that manufactures a device to eliminate rats and other rodents using patented, advanced light technology, is proving...