Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

County includes nonprofits in Small Business Stimulus grants

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/5/2020 at 12:45pm

Diego Cruzhelps helps Baltazar Antonio Cristobal on computer

Boys & Girls Club staff member Diego Cruz, left, helps club member Baltazar Antonio Cristobal with his online schooling, Nov. 2. The club is receiving a San Diego County Small Business Stimulus Program grant.

The San Diego County Small Business Stimulus Program grants allocated by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors are not limited to for-profit businesses, and the allocations approved Tuesday, Oct. 27, included funding for the Boys & Girls Club of North County in Fallbrook and the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

The Boys & Girls Club will receive $5,000 which will help cover payroll, personal protective equipment and business activity expenses. The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society was awarded a grant of $4,853 and can use that money on innovation, technology, marketing, perso...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/05/2020 18:41