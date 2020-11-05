County includes nonprofits in Small Business Stimulus grants

The San Diego County Small Business Stimulus Program grants allocated by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors are not limited to for-profit businesses, and the allocations approved Tuesday, Oct. 27, included funding for the Boys & Girls Club of North County in Fallbrook and the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

The Boys & Girls Club will receive $5,000 which will help cover payroll, personal protective equipment and business activity expenses. The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society was awarded a grant of $4,853 and can use that money on innovation, technology, marketing, perso...