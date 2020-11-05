Fallbrookians take to the polls

Alyssa and Alex Julian, who did not receive their mail-in ballots, vote in-person at the Fallbrook Community Center on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Editor's note: Village News goes to print on Mondays, so results of the Nov. 3 election were not known at press time.

Election Day was Nov. 3, but this year, California voters had the opportunity to cast their ballots even before then.

While voters in the past had to request a mail-in ballot, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in June to send all registered voters a ballot through the mail in order to allow Californians to limit their potential exposure to the coronavirus.

And voters still had options to cast their ballot early if they did not receive their mail-in ballot or felt more comforta...